25-year-old man charged in RTA bus hub shooting

DAYTON — A Dayton man who is accused of participating in a shootout at the downtown bus hub was arrested by federal agents for possessing a machine gun.

25-year-old James Thomas Hurt was arrested by federal agents for a shootout at the RTA bus hub in September 2025, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

On the morning of Sept. 26, 2025, Hurt was seen on surveillance video being assaulted by other individuals before running and returning fire.

Hurt allegedly discarded the firearm in a trash can in a parking garage near East Fourth Street.

He later returned to the parking garage to locate the firearm, but it had already been seized by Dayton police officers.

Dayton officers also located additional evidence, including ammunition and Glock switches that were buried in an area near the RTA bus hub, where video shows Hurt digging shortly after the shooting.

At the time of his arrest, Hurt was allegedly in possession of 10 suspected machine gun conversion devices, two of which were swift links made for AR-type firearms.

He has been charged with illegal possession of a machine gun, a federal crime that is punishable by up to 10 years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]