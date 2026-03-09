25-year-old man formally charged in double shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A 25-year-old man is facing formal charges after a double shooting at a Dayton apartment complex last month.

JaJuan Worthy, 25, was indicted on four counts of felonious assault and one count each of tampering with evidence and improper discharge of a firearm at or into habitation on Monday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

The charges stem from a double shooting in the 700 block of Summit Square Drive just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman with injuries, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The man was in critical condition, and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An Affidavit and Statement of Facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court alleges that Worthy went into the apartment through a back door unannounced.

He then asked the female resident about some food that he left there.

The father of the resident’s child entered the apartment after Worthy.

The two began arguing, which led to a physical altercation, according to the affidavit.

The man reportedly pushed Worthy outside the apartment.

Moments later, once Worthy allegedly started firing a handgun in the direction of the apartment, leading to the man being struck multiple times and the woman being shot once in the leg.

The affidavit goes on to say that Worthy fled the scene on foot and later left the area in a vehicle.

Police processed the scene and located several 9mm casings outside the apartment, along with a handgun inside the apartment that appeared to have a malfunction, indicating it had been fired.

They also located a large amount of blood inside the apartment, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that detectives communicated with Worthy’s family about his location, and later that week, he came in for an interview.

During the interview, Worthy admitted to throwing the gun in a body of water near Gettysburg Ave, according to the affidavit.

Worthy is set to appear in court on March 12.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

