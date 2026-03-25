26-year-old man arrested after running from traffic stop, crashing into Fairborn Home

FAIRBORN — A 26-year-old man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and crashed into a home in Fairborn last week.

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Fairborn Police were dispatched around 1:35 a.m. on Friday, March 20, to the 400 block of W. Xenia Drive on a reported crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to a Fairborn Police Case Report obtained by News Center 7, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of West Xenia Drive and North Second Street around 1:32 a.m.

The driver, identified in a crash report as 26-year-old Edwin Humphrey, failed to stop and continued on West Xenia Drive.

The crash report states that while fleeing from police, the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve near North Second Street and ran off the right side of the road.

The vehicle then crashed into a fence and then struck a home. No one was injured, according to the crash report.

Humphrey was cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control (minor misdemeanor) and arrested on a Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer (third-degree felony) charge, according to the case report.

Court documents filed in Fairborn Municipal Court on Wednesday show that his preliminary hearing for the felony charge was cancelled and that his case has been presented to a grand jury.

Humphrey remains in jail, held on the Failure to Comply charge with a $50,058 bond, according to Green County Jail records.

Court documents also show that Humphrey entered a not guilty plea for the misdemeanor traffic citation. He is due back in court for a Jail Pre-Trial on March 31.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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