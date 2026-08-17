26-year-old man shows up at local hospital after shooting; Police investigating

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.
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Just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dayton police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Third on a report of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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The 26-year-old male victim was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle.
Witnesses told police that three men were leaving the Reserve on Third when a shot was fired, striking the victim.
The victim is in serious but stable condition at the hospital, according to police.
Police have identfied a person of interest in the shooting and are continuing to investigate.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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