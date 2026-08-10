27 stolen firearms recovered after multi-county pursuit in stolen vehicle; 2 arrested

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were arrested after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers on a multi-county pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

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On August 3 around 1:41 a.m., troopers activated their emergency overhead lights in an attempt to stop a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which has since been identified as stolen, traveling southbound on Interstate 71 in Ashland County for distracted driving and speed violations.

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The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Shortly after the pursuit began, troopers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, which caused the vehicle to slow down, but the driver continued fleeing.

The vehicle later left the roadway, and both occupants fled on foot.

The OSHP’s Aviation Section tracked the suspects from the air into Delaware County and guided troopers on the ground to their location, where they were taken into custody without further incident.

While on scene, troopers located two bags, one inside the vehicle and another discarded during the pursuit. The bags contained 27 stolen firearms and a stolen taser.

The suspects, 25-year-old Martell Dawson of Columbus and 18-year-old Andez Henry of Columbus, were taken to the Ashland County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply.

The incident remains under investigation.

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