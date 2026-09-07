277 pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Troopers seized 277 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Indiana over the weekend.

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On Sunday, a trooper with the Indiana State Police Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle on Interstate 70 in Putman County, Indiana.

The stop was initiated for a commercial motor vehicle inspection.

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The driver of the vehicle, Harpeet Singh of Greenwood, Indiana, told troopers he was transporting an empty trailer from Memphis, Tennessee, to Indianapolis, Indiana.

During the stop, the trooper observed that the driver was operating below industry standards, and the vehicle was impounded.

The trooper also located several duffle bags containing 277 pounds, or 126 kilograms, of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $3.8 million, according to the Indiana State Police.

Singh was taken into custody and transported to Putnam County Jail.

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