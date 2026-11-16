28-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Chief Supermarket

MERCER COUNTY — A 28-year-old is facing charges after he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Chief Supermarket in Mercer County.

Meel Rowa is facing one count of gross sexual imposition, according to our news partners, WCSM Radio.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Celina Police Department received a dispatch around 7:41 p.m. from a woman who reported that she had been shopping at Chief Supermarket when she had been followed throughout the store by a man who called himself “Melvin.”

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The man spoke to the woman, asked if she had a boyfriend, and repeatedly asked her to leave with him, according to an affidavit from Celina Police Detective Anthony Poppe.

The woman repeatedly declined his advances.

She told police that Rowa then approached her in the chip aisle, grabbed the top of her pants and reached inside her clothing, touching her.

The woman pulled away from Rowa, paid for her groceries, then walked home and contacted the police.

Police reviewed the store’s video camera footage the following day. The area where the contact occurred was not visible, but video shows a man who matched the woman’s description following her throughout the store.

Investigators reviewed the man’s transaction, using the information from the purchase to identify him.

Detectives located Rowa at his home in Celina. Rowa told detectives that he had not touched the woman before the detectives had mentioned any alleged touching, according to the affidavit.

He later allegedly acknowledged following and speaking with her and described placing his hand inside her clothing.

Rowa was arrested and transported to the Mercer County Jail.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond; he cannot consume alcohol or use illegal drugs, is subjected to random testing, is to have no contact with the victim, and is prohibited from entering the Chief Supermarket.

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