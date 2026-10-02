29-year-old dies after being hit by cruiser in Montgomery County

A vehicle struck a person on Saturday evening. The crash happened at around 8:04 p.m. at Shoup Mill Road and Riverside Drive.

HARRISON TWP. — Authorities have confirmed a man died after being hit by a car in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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The crash happened at around 8:04 p.m. at Shoup Mill Road and Riverside Drive.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office got multiple reports of a person acting erratically and walking in the roadway in the area of Shoup Mill and state Route 48, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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A deputy was responding to the call and hit the pedestrian, who was in the roadway wearing dark clothing.

The pedestrian, identified as Soloman L. Smith, age 29, of Dayton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The deputy was taken to Kettering Health – Dayton Campus for injuries sustained while providing first aid and CPR.

Smith succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital on September 28.

We will continue to follow this story.

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