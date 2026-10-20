29-year-old driver hospitalized after crash on I-675 in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A 29-year-old driver was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 675 Monday morning.

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The crash happened on I-675 NB near N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek around 6:13 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to a crash report obtained by News Center 7, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 29-year-old male was traveling southbound on I-675 near mile marker 17.9.

The Jeep was in the left lane when the driver had to react to a vehicle in front of it slowing or stopping.

The Jeep swerved into the right lane, then overcorrected back to the left lane before running off the left side of the roadway, according to the crash report.

The Jeep continued off the roadway, striking an embankment then continuing towards the guardrail. The Jeep struck the guardrail and traveled over it, rolling.

The vehicle rolled until it came to rest sideways under the N. Fairfield Bridge on its driver’s side, according to the crash report.

The driver was taken to Soin Medical Center by Beavercreek Township medics with suspected minor injuries.

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