29-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash near UD campus

DAYTON — A man died in a motorcycle crash near the University of Dayton over the weekend.

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As previously reported, police were called to the area of E. Stewart Street near Marycrest Lane around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

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A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 describes the aftermath of the crash.

“I was driving past, and I saw there was a person who was riding a motorcycle and had completely crashed out onto the sidewalk,” the caller said.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that the motorcyclist was breathing but was unresponsive.

“I don’t think he was wearing a helmet,” the caller said.

An initial investigation revealed that a black Honda Shadow was going east on E. Stewart Street when the driver lost control, drove over a curb, and hit a guardrail.

The driver, only identified at this time as a 29-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

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