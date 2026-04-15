29-year-old woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — A 29-year-old woman was hospitalized after a stabbing in Dayton earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, April 13, before 4:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Salem Ave on reports of a stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 29-year-old woman told police she was from Richmond, Indiana, and had come to the Dayton area to go to a party.

The woman said she left the party around 1:00 a.m. to smoke crack in an alley, according to police.

She told police that she had an argument with a male, struck him in the face, and was then stabbed in the head multiple times.

The woman said she returned to the party but was eventually kicked out.

She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman said she did not want to pursue charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group