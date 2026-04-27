29th annual memorial blood drive to be held for fallen Centerville police officer today

CENTERVILLE — An annual memorial blood drive for a fallen Centerville police officer will be held today.

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The 29th annual Officer John P. Kalaman Memorial Blood Drive will be held at the Centerville Police Department at 155 West Spring Valley Pike from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today.

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In 1998, a driver hit and killed Centerville Officer Kalaman and Washington Township Firefighter Robert O’Toole in the line of duty while they responded to a crash on I-675 in Montgomery County.

In the wake of the loss, the Kalaman family became advocates for Ohio’s Move Over Law and founded the annual blood drive.

This year’s event is the first drive held since the passing of Officer Kalaman’s parents, John and Paula, who helped shape the drive into one of the region’s most impactful memorial efforts.

“This year’s drive is especially meaningful,” Lieutenant Michael Yoder of the Centerville Police Department said. “We are not only honoring Officer Kalaman’s sacrifice, but also the incredible legacy his parents created that continues to save lives year after year.”

First responders, local leaders, and community members have been participating in the drive for more than a decade.

“This blood drive stands as one of the longest-running memorial blood drives in our region, collecting more than 4,500 units of blood, potentially helping save over 13,000 lives,” Tracy Morgan, Vice President for Donor Services at Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, said. “For nearly three decades, John and Paula Kalaman remained the heart of this effort, inspiring generations of donors and community members to give in their son’s memory.”

The Food Pitt food truck will be on site, offering free meals for donors from noon to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made here.

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