2nd bat tests positive for rabies in Butler County within 3 weeks

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Another bat in Butler County has tested positive for rabies.

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The Butler County General Health District said the bat was collected in West Chester Township following a potential human exposure.

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This is the second bat collected in the county to test positive for rabies in the past three weeks. The other one was in Hamilton.

Rabies affects the nervous system in mammals, including humans.

“Although human rabies cases are rare in the United States, rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. Prompt medical evaluation after a potential exposure can prevent illness,” the health district wrote.

Health officials listed the following tips for people to protect themselves and their families from rabies:

Never touch bats or other wild animals with bare hands.

Teach children to avoid handling wildlife.

Keep dogs, cats, and ferrets up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you are bitten, scratched, or have direct contact with a bat.

If a bat is found in a room with a sleeping person, unattended child, or someone unable to reliably report contact, seek guidance from your healthcare provider and our Environmental Health Team.

Safely capture the bat for testing if it can be done without risking exposure.

Those with questions can contact the county’s Environmental Health Team at (513) 863-1770.

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