2nd person dies after multi-vehicle crash on I-70

Two people were hospitalized after a rollover semi crash on I-70 Westbound that closed all lanes on Friday morning.

2 people injured, all lanes closed on I-70 WB due to semi crash

CLARK COUNTY — A second person has died after a six-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County last month.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on Sept. 18 around 2:22 a.m. in the westbound lanes just west of mile marker 48 in Mad River Township.

A 2025 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer traveling west lost control and struck the median concrete barrier.

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The semi overturned and came to rest blocking the westbound lanes.

A 2023 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer, driven by Vicky Arora, 34, of Jamaica, N.Y., was traveling west and struck the overturned trailer.

Arora’s semi then hit the median barrier, ejecting Arora over the wall onto railroad tracks beneath the overpass, killing them.

A 2025 Kia Sorento traveling west, operated by Richard Evans, 62, of Dayton, also hit the overturned trailer.

Evans continued off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Evans and his passenger were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

On Oct. 6, an updated crash report stated that Evans died from his injuries.

We have reached out to state troopers to confirm when he died.

We will continue to follow this story.