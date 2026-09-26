2nd police officer from same department under investigation for alleged misuse of Flock cameras

An Ohio police department is investigating a second police officer for allegedly misusing Flock camera technology.

2nd police officer from same department under investigation for alleged misuse of Flock cameras

COLUMBUS — An Ohio police department is investigating a second police officer for allegedly misusing Flock camera technology, according to our news partners WBNS-10 TV.

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In a statement released by the Columbus Division of Police on Friday, a review of Flock technology use by division personnel uncovered evidence of potential misuse by officer Stephen O’Brien.

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As a result, O’Brien was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

He is a 32-year veteran of the department, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Earlier this month, the city paused its use of Flock license plate readers amid an investigation into alleged misuse of the system by officer Melvin Tellis, a 10-year veteran of the department.

Police Chief Elaine Bryant told WBNS-10 TV that Tellis allegedly searched for the same license plates hundreds of times.

Tellis was also relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

During his time with the division, Tellis has been the subject of 26 Internal Affairs investigations into his actions, according to records obtained by WBNS-10 TV.

Those investigations involved allegations ranging from use of force and body camera video policies to violations of police rules.

This is just the latest accusation of Flock misuse by law enforcement officials, as cities around Ohio have paused or ended their use of Flock.

Earlier this year, the city of Dayton indefinitely suspended its use of Flock Cameras amid an investigation into a higher level of data sharing after safeguards were not implemented properly.

Attorney General Andy Wilson is asking the Ohio General Assembly to criminalize the misuse of Flock camera technology.

Wilson said the penalty for misusing these systems should be at least a fifth-degree felony, and potentially a fourth-degree felony.

He said officers have a responsibility to protect both public safety and civil liberties.

“We give our law enforcement officers the ability or the power to deprive people of their civil liberties. That is an incredible responsibility that needs to be handled appropriately,” Wilson said.

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