3 arrested after drug bust in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Three people were arrested on drug charges in Mercer County on Friday, according to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

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As part of an ongoing investigation, sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for a house in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue in Coldwater.

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While searching, authorities seized suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence, the sheriff said.

Preliminary tests found that the drugs seized were methamphetamine.

The following people were arrested at the house:

Cristina Gann, 55, of Coldwater, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Brian Orick, 50, of Celina, was arrested for possession of drugs

Elisabeth Edwards, 30, of Coldwater, was arrested for possession of drugs

All three people were transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility, where they were booked with no bond, the sheriff’s office said.

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