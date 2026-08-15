3 arrested after OVI checkpoint in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and with support from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Clark County Health Department, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday night.

The checkpoint was held on West National Road east of US-68 in Springfield Township, according to a previous report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the checkpoint, officers checked over 529 vehicles, diverting two vehicles for further screening, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Two drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. One of those drivers was also charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Officers also patrolled the surrounding area, which resulted in a third person being arrested.

46-year-old Ryanne Kennealy of Springfield was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Kennealy also faces felony penalties from previous OVI convictions.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is intended to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]