3 arrested after OVI checkpoint in Dayton neighborhood, 46 citations issued

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department announced the results of its OVI checkpoints on Friday night.

A spokesperson said the checkpoint took place on West Stewart Street between South Main Street and South Patterson Street.

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The operation was a complex operation that involved two separate checkpoints for eastbound and westbound traffic.

A total of 684 vehicles passed through the checkpoints, with 65 vehicles diverted for additional screening.

Three drivers were tested for OVI, resulting in three arrests. One driver tested at nearly twice the legal limit, while another was observed by officers smoking marijuana as he entered the checkpoint.

In addition, 17 citations were issued for operating without a valid driver’s license, 22 citations for driving under suspension, four adult seatbelt citations, one child-restraint citation, and two other citations.

In total, 46 citations were issued.

Two warrants were also served, one for a felony and one for a misdemeanor.

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