3 Clark County corrections officers charged after inmate assaulted in pod

CLARK COUNTY — Three Clark County corrections officers have been charged after they were accused of ignoring an inmate’s request for medical attention and leaving her locked inside a pod with her attacker in the Clark County Jail.

Garrett Miller, Mi’ell Savery, and Frank Jenks have been charged with two counts of dereliction of duty each, according to court documents.

The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 19 when one of the women in the female pod was allegedly assaulted by another inmate, according to the affidavit.

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The inmate, identified as Madison Boone, is also facing an assault charge.

The woman was due to be released at 9 a.m., when she called out at 8:19 a.m. to the staff that she was having an issue in her pod and needed out.

Corrections Officer Miller went back to the pod with another officer and advised the woman that she was being released in 30 minutes and to “sit down and shut up,” according to the affidavit.

At 8:20 a.m., Corrections Officer Savery heard screaming from the pod and was there when the assault took place.

Corrections officers on the floor and a nurse went to check on the woman who was being attacked. The nurse said that the woman had a spot on her eye.

Savery then asked the woman why she had gone into another inmate’s cell, according to the affidavit.

Five minutes later, a corrections officer in training began pod checks, and Savery had allegedly told her to “don’t interact with (the woman), just let her stand there looking sad,” according to the affidavit.

The assault happened on the woman at 8:21 a.m., and none of the officers assigned to the floor, Jenks, Savery, or Miller, removed her from the pod, according to court documents.

It was not until medication pass at 8:42 a.m. that the woman was brought to see a nurse. During that time, the woman was never brought to the nursing department to be given an evaluation and was only given Tylenol, according to an affidavit.

The woman was advised that if she thought her nose was broken, then she could have it checked out in the emergency room once she was released.

She was placed back into the pod for another 11 minutes until she was removed to be released from jail, according to the affidavit.

All three corrections officers appeared in court on Sept. 30, entering a plea of not guilty.

Miller is expected to appear in court for pretrial on Nov. 4.

Jenks is expected to appear in court on Nov. 5 for pretrial.

Savery does not have a pretrial hearing scheduled at this time.

According to online jail records, Miller, Jenks, and Savery are not currently in custody.

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