3 in custody after shooting victim shows up in hospital

TROTWOOD — Three people are in custody after a shooting victim showed up in a local hospital early Saturday.
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Trotwood officers responded around 5:50 a.m. to Kettering Health Dayton (Grandview Hospital) in reference to a gunshot victim, according to a police spokesperson.
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An initial investigation indicated that the incident may have occurred at Wingate Apartments.
Officers found two males and a female believed to be involved.
All three people were taken into custody, the spokesperson said.
Contact Trotwood Police at (937) 854-3988 if anyone has information about this incident.
The shooting remains under investigation.
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