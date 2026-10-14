3 dead after Ohio house fire

CLERMONT COUNTY — Three people are dead after a house fire in Southwest Ohio.
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The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the Village of Felicity in Clermont County, according to our news partners at WCPO.
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When first responders got to the scene, they learned that people were stuck inside the home.
Two victims were pulled from the home. Despite life-saving measures being performed and them being put into medical helicopters, they did not survive.
A third victim was found after the fire.
While the names and ages of the victims have not been released at this time, Bethel-Tate Fire Department Chief Christopher Cooper described them as “elderly.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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