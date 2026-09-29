3 facing charges in connection with multiple aggravated robberies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three men are facing charges in connection with multiple robberies in Montgomery County.

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Jacob Ruff Jr., Tyrae Bailey and Tyrann Thomas were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on three counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and having weapons while under disability.

On Sept. 20, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Marathon Gas Station in Harrison Township for a robbery, according to prosecutors.

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The victim told deputies they were assaulted by Ruff Jr., Bailey and Thomas, and robbed of their wallet.

The three were also recognized as suspects in a separate robbery at the Markey Lounge where they allegedly took two cell phones.

All three are in custody and due in court on Oct. 1.

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