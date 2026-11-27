HAMILTON — Three people were found dead inside a home following a house fire early Friday morning.
Crews were called to Fairborn Drive in Hamilton around 2 a.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.
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After firefighters battled the fire, they located three people inside the home who were found dead.
No other injuries were reported.
It is unclear what started the fire.
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