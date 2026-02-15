3 generations of Ohio referees work same basketball game

A grandfather, a father, and a son all worked on the same basketball this week in Columbus.

COLUMBUS — Being a basketball referee runs in the family for three men in Ohio.

A grandfather, a father, and a son all worked on the same basketball game this week, according to our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.

All three men are named Bill Cain.

There’s Bill Cain, Jr., Bill Cain III, and Bill Cain IV.

“You get the best seat in the house,” Bill Cain Jr. told WBNS.

“He kind of taught me everything I know, and you know, and it came full circle because now Billy is the same way. And he prolonged my referee career, too,” said Bill Cain III.

They all followed the same path, learning the craft not from the manual but from time spent on the court.

“Everything I know, I learned from him,” said Bill Cain IV. “He gave me all I need.”

For the Cains, officiating is never about the paycheck. It has been about staying connected to the game, to the players, and to each other.

“It was the most important game I ever did,” said Cain. “That one touched my heart.”

