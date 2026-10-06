3 honored for saving drivers trapped in flood waters in Washington Twp

WASHINGTON TWP — Three men were honored by Washington Township trustees for their life-saving measures during severe weather.

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Jarrel Roberts, Garrett Marksberry and Josh Davis-Shope all helped rescue people on Deauville Drive in Washington Township when the street flooded around two weeks ago.

The group had decided to go to karaoke, despite the heavy rainfall, when they found themselves in high water.

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“We look over, there’s a car over here that’s backed up in the water, down the road there’s another car with a mom and son in it, and an older lady that’s trapped,” Marksberry said. “We jumped out and saw what we needed to do.”

Davis-Shope said as soon as their car shut off, they knew they had to act.

The group jumped out of the windows, pushed the car up the hill and out of the water.

“We were already out of the car and wet ... we’re seeing all these other people so we just went and helped,” Davis-Shope said.

Marksberry said he hoped that others would do the same.

“If it came down to it, we would do it again in a heartbeat,” he said.

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