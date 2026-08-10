3 hospitalized after car hits guardrail on I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Three people were hospitalized after a car hit a guardrail on Interstate 75 in Shelby County over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:18 p.m. on Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Piqua post responded to I-75 near the 95 mile marker in Franklin Township, Shelby County, on reports of a single vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota Corolla, driven by 30-year-old Jesenia Avila Ugalde of Louisville, Kentucky, was traveling south on Interstate 75.

The Toyota lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Avila Ugalde was transported by medics to Wilson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

She had four passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Stephanie Avila, 20, Louisville, Kentucky, was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Nelly Ugalde Escalona, 50, Louisville, Kentucky, was taken by medics to Wilson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The other two passengers, 24-year-old Eduardo Avila of Louisville, Kentucky, and a 17-year-old female, were not injured.

Avila Ugalde was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]