3 hospitalized after reckless, wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Warren County

3 hospitalized after reckless, wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Three people were hospitalized after a reckless driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in Warren County early Tuesday morning.

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Around 3:50 a.m., Troopers with the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched on reports of a reckless vehicle, later identified as a Chevrolet Suburban, traveling south on State Route 48.

Shortly after troopers were dispatched, around 3:52 a.m., the Chevrolet Suburban was involved in a three-vehicle crash on SR-48 near mile marker 11, just north of the intersection at Arrow Springs Boulevard in Lebanon.

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The preliminary investigation revealed the Chevrolet Suburban, operated by 46-year-old Johnny Sheltton of Lebanon, was traveling south on SR-48.

The Suburban traveled off the left side of the roadway through the median into the northbound lanes of SR-48, according to the OSHP.

A Chevrolet Traverse, operated by 42-year-old Jennifer Shockey of Pleasant Plain, and a Honda Civic, operated by 54-year-old Dale Peck of Middletown, were both traveling north on SR-48.

The Traverse was traveling north in the left lane, and the Honda Civic was traveling north in the right lane.

The Suburban struck the oncoming Traverse head-on before striking the Honda Civic, according to the OSHP.

The Suburban then overturned multiple times before coming to a rest near the southeast corner of the intersection.

The Traverse rotated to the left and came to a rest within the intersection, and the Civic came to rest in the northbound lanes of SR-48 just north of the intersection.

After the crash, Shelton fled the scene of the crash on foot and was later located at Bethesda Medical Center at Arrow Springs, according to the OSHP.

He was initially treated for minor injuries and was later flown by a medical helicopter to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital for further treatment.

Shockey was taken by ground medics to Artium Medical Center with serious injuries. Peck was transported to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of SR-48 were temporarily shut down during the crash investigation. Both lanes reopened just after 10:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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