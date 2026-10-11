3 injured after 2 separate shootings across Miami Valley

Three people were injured after a pair of shootings across the Miami Valley on Sunday. The first shooting happened in Dayton. The second was in Springfield.

3 injured after 2 separate shootings across Miami Valley

DAYTON — Three people were injured after a pair of shootings across the Miami Valley early Sunday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the shootings happened in Dayton and Springfield.

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The first shooting happened at around 12:22 a.m. at the 1200 block of Canfield, as previously reported.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man shot in the ankle, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he saw the shooter run down Riverview Avenue.

A man told our news crew that he is angry about these shootings.

“I feel it’s kind of very annoying how people shoot one another and it’s not safe for the community,” said Danny Trammell.

The second shooting happened at around 3:51 a.m. at the 400 block of Harrison Street in Springfield.

A Springfield Police sergeant told News Center 7 that officers found two people shot.

Medics transported both people to Springfield Regional Medical Center. They were transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to update both shootings.

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