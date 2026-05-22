3 injured after car hits overhead sign at busy Darke County intersection

DARKE COUNTY — Three people were injured after a one-vehicle crash in Darke County late Thursday afternoon.

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Deputies and medics responded just before 4:05 p.m. to a reported injury crash on U.S. 127 and State Route 121, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a 17-year-old girl drove a 2014 Chevy Sonic northbound on U.S. 127 when she tried to turn onto the ramp to State Route 121.

She failed to negotiate the turn, and the car hit an overhead sign support, where the vehicle stopped, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported the driver and her two passengers to an area hospital with minor injuries.

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