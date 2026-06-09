3 injured after strong winds knock tree onto car in Logan County

Emergency lights on a us police car

LOGAN COUNTY — Three people were hurt after a tree fell onto a car in Logan County on Saturday, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

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The incident happened near the intersection of County Road 5 and T-191 in Liberty Township around 6 p.m.

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The National Weather Service said thunderstorm winds knocked over the tree.

The tree landed on a car that had three people inside.

The three occupants were removed safely with minor injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

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