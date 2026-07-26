3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on busy Greene Co. intersection

GREENE COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Greene County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Hilltop and Fairground Roads, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved two vehicles.

Dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that three people were injured.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and how serious the injuries are.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]