3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on busy Greene Co. intersection

GREENE COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Greene County on Sunday.
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The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Hilltop and Fairground Roads, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
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The crash involved two vehicles.
Dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that three people were injured.
We are working to learn what caused the crash and how serious the injuries are.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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