3 injured in reported shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND — A reported shooting is under investigation in Richmond.

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Richmond Police said the shooting was reported in the 800 block of South E Street around 6:15 a.m.

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Investigators confirmed that three people injured were shot. The severity of their injuries was not released at this time.

Information regarding potential suspects was not immediately made available.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have information about it to contact the department at (765) 983-7247 or rpdcrimetip@richmondindiana.gov.

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