3 juveniles in custody after vehicle break-ins in Miami Twp. neighborhood

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The juveniles were taken into custody after allegedly breaking into vehicles in a Miami Township neighborhood overnight.

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Officers responded to reports of several individuals attempting to enter vehicles in the 9600 block of Summit Point Drive shortly after midnight, the Miami Township Police Department shared on social media.

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When officers got to the scene, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and three people running from a stolen vehicle.

The first juvenile was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

A second juvenile was found in a nearby field by a police drone. Police took them into custody after a brief chase.

The third juvenile was later found by assisting officers.

All three of them were transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center and booked on receiving stolen property and additional misdemeanor charges.

During their investigation, officers also found two additional vehicles that had been broken into.

News Center 7 has reached out to a spokesperson for the department to confirm the ages of the juveniles. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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