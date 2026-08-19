3 killed, 4 injured after crash involving semi, OSHP says

KNOX COUNTY, OHIO — Three people were killed, and several others were injured after a crash in Ohio on Tuesday.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 12:30 p.m. to a crash in Knox County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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An initial investigation showed that a Ford T350 Transit Van carrying seven people failed to yield at a stop sign. All seven people were from the Netherlands, according to OSHP.

A Kenworth T680 tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on State Route 13 when it hit the van at the intersection of SR-13 and Yankee Street in Knox County.

They have been identified as 55-year-old Arno Kramer, 44-year-old Martijn Van Vooren, and 55-year-old Hermanus J. Fortuin, OSHP said.

Medics transported the van’s driver and three other passengers to the hospitals due to their injuries.

OSHP did not say whether the semi driver was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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