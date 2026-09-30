3 men accused of multiple armed robberies; Detectives seeking additional information

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Three men are facing charges in connection with a string of robberies, and now the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they believe there are more victims out there.

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As News Center 7 reported on Tuesday, Jacob Ruff Jr., Tyrae Bailey, and Tyrann Thomas were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and having weapons while under disability.

Bailey and Thomas were also indicted on robbery charges.

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In an update on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said this was in connection with a series of robberies in Harrison Township, including multiple armed robberies on Sept. 20.

The investigation began with a reported robbery in the 3900 block of N. Main Street, where a victim said three people assaulted him and stole his wallet.

Surveillance footage helped detectives develop descriptions of the suspects.

Investigators were then told of additional armed robberies in the 5200 block of Markey Road. The sheriff’s office said the three people involved matched the suspect descriptions they had.

Deputies found three people in the 5000 block of N. Main Street who matched the physical and clothing descriptions of the suspects.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects had a firearm and property believed to have been stolen during the robberies.

All three men are in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. They’re scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

During the investigation, detectives have recovered additional cell phones and credit cards believed to belong to additional victims.

Anyone who believes they were a victim or has any information related to the robberies is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 225-4357.

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