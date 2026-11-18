3 men accused of pointing guns, then stealing from person, facing charges

UNION CITY, INDIANA — Three men accused of armed robbery are facing charges in Randolph County, Indiana.

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The Union City Police Department said in a social media post that the incident happened on Nov. 6.

The suspects allegedly pointed their guns at a person and stole two more guns and a cell phone, according to a police spokesperson.

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Officers used surveillance cameras and the department’s Flock Safety camera system to identify the suspects and gather evidence.

The suspects identified are 19-year-old Dwaun R. Alston, 20-year-old Dwayne R. Alston Jr., and 18-year-old Quatrell Sanford, Jr.

All three men are facing felony armed robbery and theft charges. More charges have been filed against two of the suspects, the spokesperson said.

Officers recovered one of the stolen guns while arresting Sanford on separate charges by Dayton Police.

“Let this serve as a reminder that individuals who travel into our community to commit violent crimes will be investigated and held accountable,” said Mark Ater, Director of Public Safety. “Our officers worked diligently to identify those responsible, and our investment in Flock Safety technology continues to demonstrate its value in protecting our residents.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Dayton Police Department assisted Union City Police with the investigation.

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