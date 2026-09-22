3 men charged in string of robberies in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three men are accused of stealing items across the state and the Miami Valley.

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Sterling Shrout, Brandon Crute and Jay Mount were indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on dozens of charges, including grand theft, receiving stolen property, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

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The three are accused of several thefts and burglaries throughout Ohio, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two of those thefts allegedly invovled the three men working together to steal a trailer out of Trotwood and a dump trailer and bobcat in Dayton.

Phone records and photos allegedly show the three having several stolen items, prosecutors said.

The men are not in custody and are due next in court on Oct. 6.

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