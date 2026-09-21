3 men injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people were injured after a shooting in Dayton over the weekend.

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Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Pleasant Ave on reports of a person who had been shot, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

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Upon arrival, officers located three males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said that a 39-year-old man shot a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old man before a fourth man returned fire and shot the 39-year-old man.

All three injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The incident was a result of the 39-year-old man being asked to move out of the home due to accusations of stealing, according to police.

When the two victims retrieved their items, the 39-year-old man returned and shot them.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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