3 Ohio airmen to be honored in dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base

OHIO — The three Ohio airmen killed overseas will return to the United States in a dignified transfer on Wednesday.

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Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wrote in a social media post that it will take place at Dover Air Force Base.

He and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will join families, along with Ohio National Guard senior staff, to pay respects to Captain Curtis Angst, 2014 Wilmington High graduate, Captain Seth Kovaland, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons (who was posthumously promoted by Ohio’s Adjutant General from the rank of technical sergeant.

I have received notice that the dignified transfer of Ohio's three airmen killed overseas last week will take place tomorrow. Fran and I will join senior staff from the Ohio National Guard to travel to Dover Air Force Base to pay our respects to Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 17, 2026

TRENDING STORIES:

The three Ohio airmen from the 121st and 6th Air Refueling Wings were killed during Operation Epic Fury in Iraq, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

US Central Command is investigating what caused two KC-135 tankers to collide in midair while refueling an aircraft within friendly airspace.

“So, we talk about this great tragedy of human loss that we’ve just suffered in the 121 and the Ohio National Guard, there are people right now ready to go replace them, knowing the danger,” Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson, assistant adjutant general for air with the Ohio National Guard, previously told News Center 7. “I don’t know of another organization that has that dedication to service.”

Angst’s hometown community in Wilmington recalls his fascination with flying at a young age.

The sky was not his limit, but his calling.

Angst’s family said he loved his wife, the outdoors, and music.

They are not the only family grieving.

They released a statement that said in part:

“Curtis lived a life defined by service, generosity, and a genuine love for people. He was dedicated to serving his country. He deeply valued the people he had the privilege to serve alongside. Our hearts are with the family and friends of his fellow crew, and we share in their sorrow.”

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

After the dignified transfer at Dover, efforts are underway to determine when the three fallen airmen will be returned home to Ohio.

News Center 7 is working to get in touch with the families of Tech Sgt. Tyler Simmons and Capt. Seth Koval, who served with Angst in Columbus.

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