3 people hospitalized after crash near Papa John’s

DAYTON — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Dayton.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Gettysburg Avenue and Germantown Street just before 4 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victims.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

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