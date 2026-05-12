3 people hospitalized after driver runs red light near busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Three people suffered minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the crash happened at the intersection of South Gettysburg Avenue and Germantown Street just before 4 p.m.

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During the investigation, a red Ford Fusion, driven by a 34-year-old woman, attempted to drive through the intersection as the traffic light turned red, according to a spokesperson.

The Ford Fusion then collided with a blue Kia EV6 traveling northbound on Gettysburg Avenue.

The Kia was stopped in the intersection, attempting to make a left-hand turn.

The Kia was then pushed into a third vehicle, a black Chevrolet Bolt that was driving east on Germantown Street and had stopped at the light.

The driver of the Ford, and two passengers, a 22-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male, were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The 34-year-old driver was cited for the crash.

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