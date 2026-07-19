3 people injured after crash at busy Montgomery County intersection

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three people were injured after a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday evening.

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The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at Catalpa Drive and W. Siebenthaler Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Unit 1 was traveling east on Siebenthaler Ave when it went left of center and ran a stop sign.

Unit 1 then collided with Unit 2, which was traveling southbound on Catalpa Drive.

Two people from Unit 1 and one person from Unit 2 were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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