3 seriously hurt after head-on crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people were seriously hurt after a crash in Dayton on Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a crash occurred in the area of Linden Avenue and Kolping Avenue after 5:30 p.m.

A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on Linden Avenue when, at Kolping Avenue, it lost control, drove over the center line, and hit a Hyundai Santa Fe head-on, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe, a 48-year-old man, and his passenger, a 51-year-old woman, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was cited for the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

