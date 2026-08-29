3 teenagers in serious condition after early morning crash

LOGAN COUNTY — Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident on Friday morning in Logan County.

The call came out just after 4:30 a.m. to U.S. 33 near the Logan Rest Area, according to a previous report.

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The initial investigation revealed that a 17-year-old male juvenile was traveling northwest on Township Route 218 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, according to a spokesperson.

The vehicle struck a culvert and an embankment before overturning.

The 17-year-old driver was taken by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

His two passengers, a 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old female, were both transported by ambulance to Mary Rutan Hospital with serious injuries.

The 13-year-old female was then transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by air ambulance for additional treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

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