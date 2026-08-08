3 teens facing charges in connection with deadly shooting in Kettering neighborhood

Three teenagers are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Kettering back in May.

3 teens facing charges in connection with deadly shooting in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING — Three teenagers are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Kettering back in May.

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Kettering Police officials say that the three teenagers face obstruction charges.

A 16-year-old is also facing reckless homicide and tampering with evidence, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting happened on May 30 at the 2800 block of Shroyer Road in Kettering, as previously reported.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Andrew Laporte.

Kettering Police officers initially told News Center 7 back in June that the shooting was a suicide. But it was ruled a homicide.

Liz Albrink is Andrew Laporte’s great-aunt.

She told News Center 7 that she wants justice for her nephew.

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