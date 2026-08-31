3-year-old child injured after being hit by vehicle in church parking lot

3-year-old child injured after being hit by vehicle in church parking lot

COLUMBUS — A young child was injured after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

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Around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 3000 block of Thornapple Drive, near the Columbus Ghanaian Seventh-day Adventist Church, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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According to police, a 3-year-old was running in the parking lot of the church when a car hit them.

The car then reportedly sped into a nearby fence at the edge of the parking lot.

A Columbus public safety dispatcher initially told WBNS-10 TV the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical, “unstable” condition.

Police later said they believe the child will be in “stable” condition.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed at the scene,

The crash remains under investigation by the Columbus Division of Police.

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