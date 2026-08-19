3-year-old dies after shooting inside Ohio home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was killed in a shooting inside an Ohio home.

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The child was shot at a home in the 3300 block of Sylvanhurst Road in Cleveland Heights just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 11, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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EMS rushed the child to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries on Aug. 13.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identfied the victim as De Andre Smith.

A 19-year-old East Cleveland man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On Tuesday, Warren Jenkins pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court, WOIO-19 reported. His bond was set at $500,000.

Jenkins’ case will now be presented to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

“The Cleveland Heights Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the child’s family and loved ones during this tragic and difficult time,” Cleveland Heights Police Chief Christopher M. Britton said.

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