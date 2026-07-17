30-year-old gorilla expecting first baby, Cincinnati Zoo says

A Cincinnati Zoo gorilla is expecting her first baby.

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The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden said in a social media post on Wednesday that Chewie, a 30-year-old gorilla, is pregnant.

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The zoo stated that she is “one of the most important members of Cincinnati Zoo’s western lowland gorilla program.”

Chewie has also played a big role in the success of several troops, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

“Over the years, Chewie has been instrumental in helping gorillas build relationships, welcoming new troop members, supporting fostering efforts, and even helping re-socialize Ndume after his return to Cincinnati,” they added.

The Cincinnati Zoo will provide updates on Chewie’s journey to motherhood.

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