30-year-old man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation

A 30-year-old man was arrested after child pornography was found on his devices.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested after child pornography was found on his devices.

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On August 11, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 5900 block of Galion New Winchester Road in Galion, Ohio, in reference to child pornography, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

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During the search, deputies took multiple electronic items as evidence, and a subsequent search warrant was obtained for the devices.

While going through the devices, investigators found child pornography, according to the press release.

On October 23, 30-year-old Zachary Hammons was arrested and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center, where he is being held on charges of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.

The case will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.

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