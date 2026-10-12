30-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on State Route 4

HAMILTON — A man died after a motorcycle crash on State Route 4 in Butler County on Friday.
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The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the intersection of State Route 4 and Maple Avenue, according to Hamilton Police officials.
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Several officers and medics arrived at the scene and closed the road.
The Butler County Coroner’s office identified the man who died as 30-year-old Zackary Newman.
They said that he died from multiple traumatic injuries at the scene just before midnight.
The crash remains under investigation.
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